Bridgerton season 4: What does Nicola Coughlan know?

A day has passed since the arrival of Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, and it would be easy to think the cast and crew knows a lot more than us.

Do they really, though? Let’s just say that the answer to that is honestly a little more complicated than you would at first assume. Just because you are a star on the show doesn’t mean you are told a lot about the future. As a matter of fact, sometimes you may prefer to have things under wraps if at all possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

Speaking on this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Nicola Coughlan had to say about what is known at present on the next chapter:

I have no idea, which is quite nice actually. It’s always scary, because we’ve had to obviously hold in spoilers for two years now. So that’s why it feels so weird to talk now. We don’t know anything about season four, and I’m quite happy that it’s that way until we get into it. But I think the show will keep growing and developing, and I quite like that it sort of changes its identity every time. It’s a chance for people to see their love story onscreen. Like, were you an enemies-to-lovers couple? Or were you a friends-to-lovers couple? There’s lots more to explore. The show will always center around the family, and it’ll change each time.

At this point, it feels like either Benedict or Francesca are going to be the focus of the new season, but Penelope could have a bigger role than past leads. After all, what’s going to happen here now that the Lady Whistledown secret is out? It seems like Queen Charlotte likes the drama, but don’t be shocked if people start clamming up the moment that Pen enters a room.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates now on Bridgerton season 4, including the wait for the show’s return

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — other updates are on the way!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







