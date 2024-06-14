Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: EP teases Francesca story further

As we look towards the future for Francesca on Bridgerton season 4, it is clear that there is one enormous change that is coming. The show has flipped the book character Michael into Michaela, and this suggests that there could be a major same-sex romance at some point down the road.

Certainly, this is a big twist given what people expected from the source material — and is it evidence that there are more surprises coming? As it turns out, not necessarily.

In a new interview with The Wrap, executive producer Jess Brownell notes that by and large, the idea is to stick with a lot of the other material that is out there:

Book fans know where we’re heading with that story. It’s a tricky one to talk about, because there’s a big twist in Francesca’s book, and if people Google it, they’ll know what is coming. We do plan to stick pretty closely to Francesca’s book other than the gender-swap, there are certain elements of the book that will have to be altered. But actually, we found that we’re able to adapt the book fairly accurately, so people can expect it to play out in a similar way.

What does that mean? Well, we also don’t want to spoil much, but the inclination here is that there will be a love story someday. How will the rest of society react to this? It is one of the fundamental questions you have to wonder, alongside just how it all comes about and if the two are going to be able to eventually find their own happily-ever-after. We do tend to think that this show is mostly optimistic when it comes to their relationships, so there is a reason for a great deal of hope. However, at the same time there may still be bumps in the road — as there often are!

