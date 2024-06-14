Is Fire Country new tonight on NBC, June 14, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on NBC? Rest assured, we are right there with you in wanting to get more as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we’re not in a position at present where that’s going to happen. After all, there is no installment of the Max Thieriot drama on the air tonight, and nor will there be one at any point in the near future. The plan appears to be here to get the series back moving into either late September or early October, so we’re more than three months out — and absolutely that is a really long wait.

If there is any slight silver lining that we have to report here, it’s quite simple: This is probably the quietest period of time we’re going to have in the break between Fire Country seasons. The expectation is that later this summer, the producers will be back at work with new episodes and by virtue of that, there will be so much more stuff to share.

The top story priority at present is quite simple, and that is making sure that the Gabriela – wedding cliffhanger is resolved. From there, we could see if she and Bode could have a path forward (if she is not married), and also what Bode is going to do now that he is out of prison. The season 2 finale gave us a small tease of that but really, there was only so much time. That means that there were not a lot of opportunities to really get into that, but that could change if we get a large season of around 18-22 episodes. For the time being, this appears to be the plan!

Of course, there is also a chance that Fire Country could do more to set up the Sheriff Country spin-off, which is set for the 2025-26 season.

