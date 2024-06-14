Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, June 14, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We recognize that a lot of people may be seeing social-media posts from the cast lately and are hoping for more.

Unfortunately, no, this is where the bad news kicks in and we have to go ahead and deliver it — there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be for at least the next three and a half months. The earliest that we imagine that the first of the final eight season 14 episodes are going to air is late September, and it could still be early October, as well.

As for the reason for a lot of the aforementioned social posts, it is largely due to the fact that the series finale is currently in production. Before too long, everyone will be done with this show that they have worked so hard on over the years. It is true that a Paramount executive hinted at a possible spin-off not that long ago, and it is our hope that we learn something more about it soon. (Our feeling is that Joe Hill would make for a capable star, especially since we’ve gotten to know him well the past few years.)

Once the series finale is done filming, be prepared for a pretty long lull when it comes to getting information from everyone involved — at least until the final episodes get close to airing. It will be hard for them to post anything else when there is not much they can share…

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that a return date, at least, will be revealed before the end of the month. From there, we can be patient on a number of other things.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

