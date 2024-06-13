Blue Bloods series finale: Sami Gayle, Tony Terraciano returning

With the production for the Blue Bloods series finale going strong in New York City, we’re glad to check a box off the wishlist.

In a new post on Instagram, Donnie Wahlberg confirmed that Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan) and Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle) are going to be appearing in the episode. It would have been strange if the show ended without seeing Danny’s son and Erin’s daughter on the series. Meanwhile, Danny’s other son Sean Reagan has been an active part of the series this whole time.

Is there going to be a chance for significant updates on either character in the finale? That is hard to say, given that there is only so much time and there are a ton of characters. Yet, it is nice to see that Nicky and Joe Hill are actually going to be sharing the screen together, given that she bemoaned not getting to do that on one of her last appearances on the show.

Now, if there is anything to be concerned about at the moment, it’s rather simple: All of these characters seem to be wearing either official uniforms or funeral attire. What does that mean? The fear here is that the Blue Bloods finale would feature the death of a major character, and neither Frank nor Henry are featured in Donnie’s video. (Then again, would you really need to see either one of them dancing about?)

For those unaware, today is the day that the entire cast and crew will be shooting the final Reagan family dinner of the series. If there are teases for that and a major character is missing, there’s a chance that we could have a clue … but it would almost be better if we did not know due to the element of surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Blue Bloods series finale, including other teases on production

What do you most want to see from Nicky and Jack in the Blue Bloods series finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







