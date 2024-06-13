Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 (series finale): A prison scene?

The Blue Bloods series finale is a few days in at this point — and before you know it, things are going to be wrapped for the cast and crew. If that doesn’t make you emotional, what will?

In a new post on Instagram today, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor spelled out at least some of what was shot over the course of the day:

Day 3 of shooting Blue Bloods “End of Tour.” A fictional prison office perfectly created by our Art Department (hence the keys). That’s Kevin Wade in the Warden’s chair. Day 4 will be family dinner…

The prison office scene is interesting through the lens of what could have been shot there; yet, at the same time we are incredibly curious as to what that final family dinner will look like — and also whether or not it will be teased in advance. Who is going to be sitting at that table? Given that Joe Hill seems to be in the finale, we’d be surprised if he is MIA. Personally, we want to see Nicky back, and the same said for both of Danny’s sons. These are people who are all incredibly important to the legacy of the show, and it would be a real shame if that ends up being sidelined on some level.

For those who have not heard as of yet, all signs currently point to the fact that the series finale will be coming your way in either November or December. There are eight episodes still to go in the final season, which will return on Friday nights this fall.

Is a revival still possible?

Never say never but for now, it appears that the more likely situation here is that there is going to be a spin-off of some sort. Nothing specific has been announced, but we’re taking a wait-and-see approach.

