Blue Bloods series finale filming: Farewell, Frank’s office

Just in case you needed another reason to be emotional leading into the Blue Bloods series finale, say goodbye to 1 Police Plaza. Or, at least a part of it.

For the entirety of the show, the setting — and Frank Reagan’s office in particular — has been front and center for a number of ethical dilemmas. This show has developed a nostalgic routine there where week in and week out, characters faced challenges and came together to come up with solutions. Tom Selleck likely spent more time in this set than almost anywhere else over the course of the past decade and a half. We’d love to imagine that there could still be a magic return for a season 15, but we’re not exactly confident about that right now.

In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor confirmed yesterday that filming at the office for

Day 2 of shooting Blue Bloods “End of Tour.” We shot our last scene in the Commissioner’s Office/INT. 1PP FRANK’S OFFICE. The last photo is a baton, that gets past from one writer to the next, as one episode wraps and another begins. All very bittersweet, but I’m feeling very grateful to have had the chance to work with such great actors, writers and crew.

O’Connor has formed a family with every on-screen and behind the scenes, just as so many others have over the years. This is one of the hardest things to accept with the show ending; while a lot of people on the outside of Blue Bloods may love it, it was a way of life for so many over the years!

When will the series finale air?

Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but it does feel like the series is going to be saying goodbye in either November or December. There are certainly possible spin-offs that could happen, but we will have to wait and see what transpires.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

