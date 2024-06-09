Blue Bloods series finale: Who is returning?

If you have not heard the bittersweet news already, the Blue Bloods series finale is currently in production. Without a doubt, it is wonderful that this series is going to get a certain amount of closure. However, at the same time it is also crazy to consider the idea that after almost a decade and a half, it may not be in our day-to-day lives anymore.

Is there still the possibility of a spin-off out there? Absolutely, especially since it is something that parent company Paramount is looking at. Yet, there is no information on it for the viewing public, so it’s hard to enter this final episode wondering whether or not there is an adequate way to set the stage for that.

For now, what we can do instead is try on some level to spotlight the people who we know will be coming back on some level for the final episode. In a post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (who co-wrote the series finale) made it clear seemingly that both Peter Hermann (Jack) and Will Hochman (Joe Hill) will be around in the final episode. The latter was not a surprising choice, but the former? You can argue that the show may end in a spot where Erin and Jack have a romantic future together, and we don’t think anyone would be altogether upset about that.

While there are dozens of guest stars from past seasons who could theoretically come back here, we honestly just hope that top priority is given to people who have been at the core of the show for so many years. It’s why it would be great to see not only both of Danny’s sons, but also Nicky, who has not appeared on the show that much in recent years. The family dinner table should be jam-packed of familiar faces, right?

When will the finale air?

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but as of right now, early December feels like a fair guess. This is, of course, provided that the first of the remaining eight episodes airs in late September or early October.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

