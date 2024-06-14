Blue Bloods series finale filming: The last family dinner

As many of you may be aware, the cast and crew of Blue Bloods are currently filming the series finale — and yesterday was especially tough. Why is that? Well, let’s just say that it was the final Reagan family dinner for all of the cast and crew involved.

Over the years, we have come to be aware of the importance of these to the story — even when they don’t progress the main story forward, it allows much of the main cast to be together in one room, where they can banter, share stories, and act like a normal family. There is a real tradition to that, and it is something that very few shows elsewhere do.

In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (who also co-wrote the series finale) described some images she shared from the set, while also indicating why this dinner was so hard:

Day 4 on location of “End of Tour”. That’s the dinner table before the cast came in, and a shot of it with food in between set ups. The marks are the last marks on Family Dinner. I’m not including lots of photos of this ‘last supper’ because I don’t want to give too much away, but I won’t lie, this was the toughest one yet. Tears all around. But, also gratitude for the work, and for the incredible talent always present in this room. It was always challenging as a writer because you’re standing in front of all the Reagans as they read the words for the first time and you pray it’ll work because if it doesn’t, you have to fix it on the spot. It used to terrify me, but then I came to love it. And, honestly, I’ll miss it.

One photo that O’Connor did include was of Tom Selleck as Frank, which is nice given some of the fears out there that the character was going to die. After all, the title could be viewed ominously, and a video featuring much of the cast yesterday, felt like they could be dressed in funeral attire.

Related – See that aforementioned video from yesterday

What do you think we are going to see on the Blue Bloods series finale?

Have any big predictions? Share right away in the comments, and also come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







