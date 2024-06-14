House of the Dragon season 2 premiere: ‘A Son for a Son’ details

With the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere coming to HBO in just a matter of days, the network has finally shared details.

As some of you may be aware already, this premiere is titled “A Son for a Son,” which is a clear reference to the death of Lucerys at the end of the first season. Given that Rhaenyra just lost one of her sons, she may demand the same of Alicent. Does that mean the end for Aemond? Possibly, but this is not something that we necessarily want! He may not always do ppular things, but many of them are justified. The last thing we think is that Aegon is going to be taken out, given that he is now king and he is starting to get used to that title.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Below, you can see the full House of the Dragon season 2 premiere synopsis — while it may not disclose anything too jaw-dropping, it is a reminder that the show is going full-steam ahead with a lot of the conflicts at the heart of the Dance of Dragons:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war as the Green and Black Councils take up arms for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

For at least the early part of this season, you should anticipate a rather heavy focus placed on trying to accumulate allies and figure out next moves. While the multiple sides here may be aware of the fact that a loss of life could be coming, that doesn’t mean that they want it! Because of that, we are entering this with an expectation that there will be some heavy strategy at play.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon now, including the early renewal for season 3!

What do you think is going to be coming on the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







