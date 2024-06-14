The Traitors US season 3: Alan Cumming on ‘very different’ season

If you think that you have a good sense as to what is going to happen on The Traitors season 3 when it arrives on Peacock, think again. Based on everything that we are hearing courtesy of host Alan Cumming, the producers are going to be trying out some new twists and hopefully surprising a number of people when the dust actually settles.

How does that happen? Well, we do hope that there are some challenges and twists never before in the franchise, though we know that is tough when there are a number of international versions that are out there.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cumming noted that there are some changes that even he is having to accommodate for as well:

“This season’s very different, it’s got a whole new series of challenges for me as well as for the contestants … I’m still working on it all. I don’t feel I’ve got it all figured out. I didn’t quite understand why they wanted me to do it. But I met with them and I realized that it was because they wanted me to be theatrical and camp, to play this larger-than-life character, and create the mood of the whole show. Once I understood that, I was really on board.”

What Alan does pull off as the host of this show is ultimately a rather hard thing to do, given the fact that he is both in charge of steering the game while also making it fun. If he ever gets too silly, the show loses its edge — that is why it is so important there is still a certain mystique. We tend to think that it absolutely will this time around with such a great cast, which includes a number of familiar faces like Rob Mariano, Danielle Reyes, Tony Vlachos, and (for better or worse) Tom Sandoval.

