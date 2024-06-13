The Traitors US season 3: Alan Cumming pushed for cast inclusion

The third season of The Traitors US is currently in production and by virtue of that, of course we are excited to see what’s ahead! Who are the Faithful, and who will be Traitors? There are so many different things to be excited about at present, including Survivor alum like Boston Rob and Tony Vlachos in the cast.

What’s also notable about this cast? That’s rather simple — a greater number of LGBTQ+ contestants this time around. This comes on the heels of Peppermint’s elimination early on in season 2.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, host Alan Cumming noted that this is something that he personally pushed for behind the scenes:

“On a purely statistical basis, I think [the previous casts have been] very diverse racially and gender-wise, but there just wasn’t enough LGBTQ people represented. It’s exposure therapy, it’s visibility. And you have to do it in every small way you can. We need to see that trans people are everywhere. They felt more comfortable to be visible in the last couple of decades. But historically, there’s always a backlash against change, and we are in the midst of a huge one right now. My response to that is to push back and say, ‘No, we’re not going to hide. Here are those people.’ And if I have a chance to help do that by just saying to the producers of The Traitors, ‘We need to make sure there’s more queer and trans people on the show,’ I will.”

Once the game begins, obviously all bets are off — but everyone should have an opportunity to shine and perform well in the game.

There is no firm premiere date for the third season of The Traitors. Yet, at the same time we’re hoping that it will be either late this year or early 2025. A lot may depend on how quickly Peacock feels the need to get more of the series out there, given that this is one of the larger hits that they have.

