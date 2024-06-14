The Chi season 6 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a number of different stories to think about moving into The Chi season 6 episode 15 — where do we start off?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that the top headline is where “Tower of Terror” shines within the grand scheme of things. This is the last episode leading into the finale, and that does mean that we’re probably going to see an extra-emotional ending as a means of better setting the stage. Personally, we’re not sure we are ready for the next part of the story — how could we be?

Below, you can see the full The Chi season 6 episode 15 synopsis with some more details all about what lies ahead:

Emmett struggles with his new normal; Roselyn stresses over her own safety; Victor weighs his political career and life with Fatima; the city is on edge for what lies ahead.

Has a character been at the center of more constant change on the show than Emmett? Think about where he started off here, and then also compare that to where he is now. It’s been a pretty insane journey, and there is clearly going to be another phase of it moving forward.

As for the entire city being “on edge,” honestly that is the sort of thing that may just produce a general sense of anxiety. This is the sort of show where we know that almost anything can happen, and it indicates that whatever is coming from here is something that may be occurring on somewhat of a grand scale. Given a lot of the ominous teases that were shared leading into the second part of the season, we tend to think that this could be one of the more harrowing ends to the season we’ve seen in a while.

Related – Read more on The Chi being renewed for a season 7

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 6 episode 15?

How do you think the story will move into the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







