1923 season 2: Is filming underway?

Is some work already being done at present when it comes to 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+? Let’s just say it is complicated.

Or, to be more specific, let’s just say that there is a lot of conflicting information that is out there. Most of the sources we’ve seen and heard suggest that cameras are not going to be rolling in Texas until we get around to early July. However, SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan recently had the following to say (per Deadline) while at a conference in Dubrovnik: “They are filming a new season right now, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are hard at work.”

So what is actually going on here? Well, the answer is probably a little bit complicated. Sarhan may have been speaking more in a broader sense, at least in that “hard at work” may mean more that every is gearing up and filming could be external shots. Or, production is happening somewhere that is not Texas and things will be starting there next month.

No matter what is actually happening here behind the scenes, the point remains the same — cameras are going to be rolling for the Yellowstone prequel this summer. By virtue of that, the door is very-much open for it to be back in the fall and we are certainly excited to see what the story looks like! At the moment, our general sentiment is that we’re going to see something pretty epic, as Jacob and Cara try to protect the ranch whereas Spencer tries to both make it home while also reunite with Alexandra. There are a lot of different priorities that are at place here, and it will be fun to see those play out in real time.

