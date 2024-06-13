The Golden Bachelorette: Joan Vassos prepares for filming

For those of you out there who are excited to see The Golden Bachelorette on ABC this fall, we have another bit of good news!

In a new post on Instagram, you can see new star Joan Vassos doing what she can in order to prepare for the next chapter of her life. She also had the following to say:

Excited, nervous, and overpacked… but, mostly ready to get this golden journey started ✨ Feeling all the feels as I pack up to start my next chapter at the Bachelor Mansion 🌹 I’ve never been this vulnerable and grateful at the same time, I’m thankful to have the most supportive friends, family and viewers a golden girl could ask for. I’m not sure what this journey holds, but if it’s anything like my suitcase, it’s sure to be FULL of surprises! Here I go…

Is there a chance that Joan will find her right person? We do think there’s a good chance. She actually seemed to be a favorite of Gerry Turner’s before she needed to leave during a family emergency. Everything from here on our will probably be shrouded in secrecy and honesty, that is meant to be the point. This is a show that is meant to be romantic and, of course, dramatic. There’s also room for so many more surprises moving forward; after all, we’ve never had a number of senior men in the mansion. What will the journey look like?

Obviously, we hope that it goes better long-term than what happened when it came to Gerry and Theresa. With that in mind, we hope that all the men early on have conversations with Joan about if they are open to relocate. That seemed to be one of the reasons that marriage did not work out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette now, including what is ahead for Jenn Tran

What do you most want to see from Joan Vassos as the star of The Golden Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







