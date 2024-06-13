Fallout season 2 spoilers: Walton Goggins plays coy on story hopes

It has already been confirmed by the producers of Fallout that season 2 could be coming out as soon as humanly possible. Are we still going to be waiting a long time? Certainly, and largely due to the fact that this is not the sort of show you are able to make overnight.

Nonetheless, a lot of the creative team is already thinking considerably about the story ahead. Based on the end of season 1, it feels like all roads will eventually lead to New Vegas, the location that actually served as a setting for a prominent game in the past. The events of the series are several years later and by virtue of that, this could be a totally different sort of show than we’ve grown accustomed to over time.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, most of the cast does not know all that much about the story as of yet. Meanwhile, Walton Goggins is keeping his own hopes for the future somewhat under a lock and key! Speaking on the subject to Deadline, he had the following message to pass along:

Where I would like it to go? I want to keep that a secret. It’s very complicated in my mind, and I think for everyone involved, and it feels like we’re at the beginning of something. We haven’t finished the beginning of this experience, and there’s a long way to go and a lot of story to be told.

What do we want for the Ghoul?

Well, for starters, it would be nice to get an even better understanding about Vault-Tec through his lens, given that he was there from the very beginning. Meanwhile, why not further grow the dynamic between him and Lucy? They were at odds at times, but they should at least have more of a mutual understanding now.

