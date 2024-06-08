Fallout season 2 premiere date coming as fast as possible?

It is true that we will be waiting for a while to see Fallout season 2 premiere over at Prime Video. However, could it still be less than you’d think?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: The producers behind the show are eager to hit the ground running as fast as possible. As a matter of fact, they are already pretty darn deep into the pre-production process.

In speaking on the subject further to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Graham Wagner had the following to say about what has been done so far:

“We are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done … We have sets, assets, visual effects that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season. We’re going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible.”

Meanwhile, fellow showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet added the following:

“There are so many things we wanted to do in Season 1 where we were like, ‘That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season 2.’ … It feels like we’re so much farther along, and it’s honestly really exciting, and we’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn’t quite fit in Season 1. We’re excited to get to now do those.”

Ultimately, it feels like there’s at least a chance that season 2 could arrive either in late 2025 or the start of 2026. If this was a show that had a little bit less in the way of post-production, it could be ready sooner … but it does feel like patience is a good thing to practice. Just remember that The Boys is a show that often takes tw years from one season to the next.

