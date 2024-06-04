Fallout season 2: What does Walton Goggins know?

A Fallout season 2 is absolutely poised to arrive on Prime Video in the years to come … so what more is there to say about The Ghoul?

One thing that is abundantly clear already is that Walton Goggins is playing one of the most incredible characters out there. He’s finally getting a moment in the sun like never before, and there is still SO much to explore about this guy. He’s hundreds of years old, and that lends itself to a lot of story that could be unearthed at every turn.

So how much more does Goggins himself actually know about all of this? As it turns out, not all that much necessarily. Speaking on the atter further on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor shared the following message:

“In the conversations that we’ve had, we knew that if we were to get a second season that the first season really unpacked very little. You know, there was really very little they explored even though it feels big. Because the game itself is hundreds, a thousand hours, but in this fictionalized version of a Fallout story that fits in the canon of Fallout, in this story that we’re telling, there’s so many questions left unanswered.

And yeah, they have an idea of where they want to go, and they’ve asked for my input. I’ve had seats at tables now for a long time in that world. But they know exactly what they’re doing. So yeah, I think they have this second part of the journey really kind of beated out. For me, it all goes down to specificity. I mean, there is something that is going to happen the next day, or two days later, or whenever they decide to pick this story up. I haven’t read it after the finale.

Personally, it is not all that hard to put one thing at the top of the Fallout season 2 wishlist: Getting a chance to actually see The Ghoul and Lucy on the same page. Think about how much more formidable the two of them could be together! Also, they may have at least more in common than they think when you consider what they have gone through.

What do you want to see from The Ghoul over the course of Fallout season 2?

Share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

