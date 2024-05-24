Fallout season 2 premiere date: When could it be revealed?

Make no mistake — we are already impatient to see Fallout season 2 on Prime Video, even if it is a long ways away from premiering.

For those who are not currently aware, let’s just start off here by nothing that the hit series is already in the planning phases — there may not be specific dates as of yet for production, but the creative team is trying to devise the next chapter. Given some of the shattering ratings that the first season drew, obviously, it makes sense to have more of it at some point as soon as humanly possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

Unfortunately, here is where we must issue the rather-unfortunate reminder that this is one of those shows that takes a long time to make in between the visual effects, the wide array of locations, and just the simple scale of the world. Even if production is wrapped by next spring, for example, it will still be several months away from coming back. Early 2026 feels like the best-case scenario, and even that may be optimistic.

So if you are sitting back and wondering already when another season could have a premiere date, we’ll be lucky to hear something official by the end of next year. The irony here remains that even with this long wait, there’s a chance that we could get two or even three more seasons of Fallout before the next chapter of the video-game series comes out. Bethesda is currently devoting most of their main resources to The Elder Scrolls VI, which could very-well be one of the most anticipated games of all time. Even it, though, is still an incredibly long ways away from coming back on the air.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best when it comes to the story living up to all the hype — can Lucy really uncover the full truth behind Vault-Tec and her father? Time will tell…

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Fallout now, including a behind-the-scenes video

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2 over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates very-much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







