Fallout video: Writers talk crafting story ahead of season 2

One of the things that remains quite exciting about Fallout is, at this point, pretty darn simple: Viewers keep finding it! The show continues to be a huge ratings player at Prime Video, and that makes us feel like the next batch of episodes will go even bigger.

After all, the producers know at this point that the show loved! With that in mind, we’re just excited to see where they take Lucy, The Ghoul, and everything else moving forward.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s press “rewind” for a moment and take a better look at how we got here. If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video where showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet talk about coming on board the show and their vision. The first thing that we should say is that Graham actually played the original game on PC so many years ago! This helps to further explain some of the callbacks within the Prime Video series.

Ultimately, we do think that the second season is going to be paying homage to the video games in some exciting new ways, especially when you think about Fallout: New Vegas given where the end of the finale too us. Lucy obviously has a lot of questions about her father and beyond that, we want to know this — is a reckoning going to be felt over at Vault-Tec? One of the biggest surprises from the first season, even for longtime fans of the games, was getting confirmation that this group is ultimately responsible for what happened with the nukes going off. Did it just happen in America? What’s going on all over the world? We’re not even sure that the next season will give us answers to this?

For now, let’s just say that we’re more than prepared for things to get a little bit epic — and for there to also be some quality laughs.

