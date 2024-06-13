Bridgerton season 3 finale: EP on Francesca, Michaela twist

The Bridgerton season 3 finale has now come and gone and with that, has the show delivered its biggest twist so far? It feels fair to say that.

After all, the series has already figured out a surprising way in which to shake things up when it comes to Francesca’s story moving forward. Book readers know that this character eventually falls for John Stirling’s cousin Michael. However, here the show has changed Michael to Michaela and with that, delivered its first potential same-sex couple.

While the entire love story has yet to play out, it is abundantly clear that this is the direction that the series is heading in. Why make this move now? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jess Brownell does her best to explain:

“When I first read When He Was Wicked in the lead up to season 1, I really related to it as a queer woman … There’s some themes in that book about Francesca feeling different. Julia Quinn just means it in terms of her being an introvert. But for a lot of us in the queer community, that sense of feeling different from a young age is a part of our stories. So, I felt like there was good thematic resonance telling a queer story with Francesca.

“And I didn’t want to just insert a queer character to check a box. I really wanted to tell a story about a portion of the queer experience. There’s also a certain piece of Francesca’s story historically that allows us to ensure a happily ever after for her and Michaela. It was really important for me in crafting a main queer story for us to give that couple a happy ending just like every other couple.”

Of course, we hope that there are opportunities aplenty to see this relationship explored in due time, but whether or not that is season 4 remains to be seen. It is absolutely a possibility but at this point, it is far from the only possibility.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

