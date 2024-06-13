Bridgerton season 4 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following the arrival of season 3 part 2 on Netflix this week, do you want to know about Bridgerton season 4 in advance? There is still so much to be excited about when it comes to the series, and of course we’re excited to see a lot of it play out still.

Rest assured, season 4 is 100% coming, and it was actually greenlit at the same time as season 3. That means that the powers-that-be at the aforementioned streaming service have had a ton of time in order to prepare and figure out what they want the next chapter of the story to look like. We don’t want to bring any major spoilers your way here, but it does feel like the creative team is going to deliver more of what you love when it comes to drama and romance — but with a few wrinkles, as well.

Now, the only difficult thing to figure out here is just when season 4 will premiere. Filming has yet to kick off for this chapter of the show, but it feels like that’s going to happen in the near future. This is a series that takes several months to put together, so a good bit of patience is going to be required here.

With all of that in mind, the absolute earliest we would expect to see Bridgerton arrive is moving into late 2025 — and maybe that is overly optimistic. Yet, we don’t think that there has to be a massive two-year wait between seasons here! A lot of it may just come down to how long the folks at Netflix want to wait. After all, it is important to remember that they can do whatever they want when a show is done — even hold onto it for a long period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

