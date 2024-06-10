Bridgerton season 4: Does Luke Thompson know the future?

If you are frustrated to be in the dark about the potential focus of Bridgerton season 4 at the moment, just know this: You are not the only one. Other than the writers, producers, and perhaps executives over at Netflix, no one may be aware of what the long-term future will be for some of these characters!

Here is what we can at least note for the time being: The actors seem to be enjoying the journey and for some of them, there is great job in waiting to see if they will get their moment in the sun. Take, for example, Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict on the show. It does feel inevitable that he will get a spotlight soon since it happens in the books, but is it next season?

In a new interview on The View, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“The honest answer [to the question] is ‘I don’t know,’ but I know it’s so lovely [and] one of the best things about TV jobs is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and sort of fill him in slowly … As long as I keep getting to do that [all will be great].”

Because we have gotten to spend so much time with Benedict already, this upcoming season may in some way feel similar to what we got in season 3 with Colin and Penelope. The first two seasons were largely different in how they had such an outsider feel to them. Now, we do think that things are going to be so much more rewarding to longtime fans … and this could be a great way to keep everyone engaged.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including what else is coming in the second half of season 3

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4, and are you hoping for a Benedict spotlight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







