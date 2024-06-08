Bridgerton season 3 episode 5: Will there be an answer?

In just a matter of days, you are going to see the long-anticipated arrival of Bridgerton season 3 episode 5. Are you ready for what’s next?

First and foremost, let’s just note that there is all sorts of drama that will be coming for the entire cast … but let’s start with Penelope and Colin. How can we not? The top story entering episode 5 is what happens after their apparent engagement. Is there going to be a direct answer at the start of the next episode to the proposal laid out? That feels pretty obvious.

However, be prepared for any answer to lead more into other questions. For at least the start of the second part of the season, there’s a good chance that Nicola Coughlan’s character will live in her own little pretend-world where she thinks that she can have everything that she wants and then some, whether it be an engagement and still her Lady Whistledown persona. Yet, there’s a good chance that this will become the central conflict of the story, especially Eloise could be pressuring her. Sure, there is a chance that this is a narrative in episode 5 but odds are, it spirals more out of control moving into episode 6 or episode 7.

Will there be full resolution to the story of Colin and Penelope? Well, we do think that they could have a somewhat-happy ending … but also still a chance for more in season 4. Because these two have been staples of the show for a while, the producers may have decided that they actually want to do something different here. They could actually keep the two around, and not just give them brief appearances like we have seen already for Kate and Anthony so far this season.

