Bridgerton season 3 finale made Shonda Rhimes cry

Just in case you needed verification that the upcoming Bridgerton season 3 finale is something special, you have it — and thanks to someone who would know.

While Shonda Rhimes is not the day-to-day showrunner on the Netflix hit, she remains very-much involved as an executive producer. She recognizes the pressure that goes into this show, with a lot of that stemming from just how popular the first two seasons are. This time around, we’ve already arrived at an interesting spot, given that Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton have already expressed their feelings. They could have a wonderful future, but there is this enormous secret at the center of them in Lady Whistledown. What happens there is the great mystery.

Speaking to The Today Show about the end of the season, here is some of what Rhimes had to say:

“We’re very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways … And also, I cried at the end. I found it very moving — and I don’t always cry. So I really got into it. I think it’s a beautiful story.”

This may have something to do with the Whistledown reveal; or, it could be a setup for the next chapter focusing on a different couple altogether.

Is there still plenty of hope for “Polin” moving forward?

In a word, absolutely. Remember for a moment here that this season has been teased from the start as a romantic comedy. Often with this genre you do have a lull, a period of time where it feels like the main characters may not end up together. The secret coming out could be us arriving to that point, and we will have to see if they can work through it. In almost every romantic comedy out there, they find a way.

Do you have any big theories as to how things are going to end on Bridgerton season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

