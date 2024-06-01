Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: A big Benedict story ahead?

You are going to have an opportunity to see Bridgerton season 3 part 2 later this month, and there is much more story to tell with Penelope and Colin! It was a little bit of a surprise to see their romantic connection flourish so quickly; yet, at the same time, they have known each other for ages. There may also be a specific reasoning for the fast-paced storytelling, as well; don’t be surprised if the other shoe drops in part 2. Penelope does still have that Lady Whistledown secret, and she must believe on some level that the longer this dangles, the more challenging it is going to be for her to have some sort of legitimate future.

Given the way that this show works, there is a good chance that Penelope and Colin’s story will be tied together in some way by the end of it, and that will then set the stage for someone new to shine in season 4. Is there a good chance it is Benedict? Well, in terms of following the books, his story could have been told in season 3 … but the producers opted to shake things up a little bit.

While it is still not confirmed that next season will be focused largely on this particular character, Luke Newton (who plays Colin) certainly offered up a compelling tease recently in a L’Beaute Homme interview:

“I love Benedict’s storyline this season, he is very free and I think that is a very nice place to sit on set … He is a free spirit and kind of a rebel. I can’t wait to see Benedict’s story next season.”

There are certainly some breadcrumbs already that Benedict’s story is the natural progression of this show. However, at the same time you should get a much clearer sense of everything moving forward when part 2 arrives. Stay tuned…

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

