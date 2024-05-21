Bridgerton season 3 part 2: More John, Francesca ahead?

We know that Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be coming to Netflix next month, and there is certainly room for a lot of surprises.

After all, we’ve had a pretty big one right now with Francesca! John Stirling is a character who we do not see in the source material until far later on in the story; yet, he has already turned up here. That does raise a lot of questions about the pace of the story, and it is far from the only book change already. After all, the story of Penelope and Colin has arrived so much earlier than anyone would have expected.

So where will the character’s story go from here? In a new interview with Deadline, here is what Victor Alli had to say on the subject:

I think we can expect them to come out of their shells a bit. John starts to be acquainted with more people, more of the family. He has no choice but to be more bold and declare his love. So we really go on a journey of not speaking and being content with that, then having to speak a lot more — more than what is probably natural for us. I think we learn very quickly that if we want this to work, if we really want to do this…we have to make it known and really fight for it.

We don’t necessarily think that there has to be conclusion to this story at all this season, mostly because of the fact there is a season 4 already greenlit and there has to be someone who is front and center for a lot of that. We imagine that with the “Polin” story, there is going to be at least some relative closure by the time that everything wraps up.

