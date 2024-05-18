Bridgerton season 3 episode 5: Luke Newton looks ahead

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Bridgerton season 3 episode 5, what sort of stories can you ultimately expect?

The good news here entering this upcoming batch of episodes is pretty clear: Penelope and Colin no longer have to worry about uncertain feelings. Everything is more out in the open — heck, he just proposed! However, the problem that goes along with this is that there is still another secret that inevitably come rise up: One that is tied to Penelope’s secret identity of Lady Whistledown. Doesn’t that have to be eventually revealed?

In a new interview with Deadline, Luke Newton notes that this could be a part of the equation moving forward; however, at the same time the same could be said for what’s going on here when it comes to himself

Whistledown’s secret comes to the forefront of the story. Colin had been so tortured through Part 1, where he had a lot going on and he felt like he was losing control of the situation and needed to sort of up his game to be able to get what he wanted. I think it’s really nice to play that moment of contentment, where he’s just giddy and happy, but all I can say, I guess, is that it’s very short lived.

I could never have predicted the obstacles that would come in the way. And we’ve really explored a new power dynamic between the two. We’ve lived in this place where Penelope has put Colin on a pedestal and always looked up to him and admired him and been infatuated by him for years. And now, we’ve kind of flipped that already and he’s been sort of chasing her, but then we totally see a shift in their position in society and how he learns to become a modern man. She helps him find contentment in just being who he is rather than trying to have to live up to the reputation of his siblings or what society thinks he should be.

Ultimately, we do think the Whistledown reveal could hurt Colin even more in one sense — Penelope was the person who he felt like he could be himself around. Unfortunately, that may not be so secure or stable at this point. If she, of all people, was not being honest with him, what does that say about everyone else? Well, it does feel like there are even more problems now that he could struggle to contend with.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

