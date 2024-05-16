Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 return date at Netflix

After watching the first four episodes, it makes plenty of sense to want Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 as soon as possible. So, when will you have a chance to see it?

Now, we should start here by acknowledging that thankfully, the folks at Netflix were at least kind enough to put it out there in advance that the second part of the season would arrive in four weeks on June 13. This should give everyone plenty of time over the next few weeks to watch these episodes — though, we’re sure diehards will have them done at the end of the day.

As for the decision to split up these episodes in the first place, let’s just say that it was done very much with Netflix’s new strategy in mind. This is a streaming service that is routinely dividing up its big hits into two batches now, primarily with keeping subscribers around in mind. We do also personally think that there is a little bit of value that comes with trying to ensure that shows stay in conversation for a while. One of the big issues with a lot of Netflix hits (though not necessarily Bridgerton) is that you watch them, discuss them for two days, and then forget about them until the next season arrives — and sometimes, that is not for a really long time! Clearly, this is something that they are trying to avoid.

Through the remainder of Bridgerton season 3, expect more romance, more lavish outfits, and perhaps even a tease for what season 4 could look like. The producers have said over the past few months that there is a little bit of information that will be shared, and hopefully, more in terms of what’s next will be revealed when production starts.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

