Bridgerton season 4: Who will be the focus? EP’s tease

As you prepare to see Bridgerton season 3 (at least part of it) on Netflix next month, we are one of many who are looking ahead!

After all, let’s be serious for a moment here — a significant part of the TV-viewing culture is about seeing what the next big thing is, and we know that in general, there’s a lot of cool stuff that could be coming within the world of this show. Just remember that the series actually moved up the Penelope timeline from where it was in the books, and that lends itself to questions about the future. Will Benedict be the focus, which makes the most sense logistically? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that the show is going in that direction.

For right now, just know that the powers-that-be are going to keep things hush-hush. Yet, in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Jess Brownell did her best to tease something when being asked about any potential clues in season 3 that would set up season 4:

“That’s a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we’re headed … So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit.”

By the time season 3 is viewed in its totality, we don’t think there will be much in the way of doubt on all of this. As to why no one is tipping their hand at present, we just attribute it to the idea that you want to give everyone as many reasons to watch as possible! Sure, you already have the Penelope – Colin relationship front and center, but it never hurts to put a cherry on top, right?

What do you think will be the best focus for a Bridgerton season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

