Bridgerton season 4 filming: When will it begin?

As we await the premiere of Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix next month, why not think more about season 4 already?

After all, we’ve had the luxury of knowing for a long time that another season is coming, and it’s been quite nice to not have to worry about that! Instead, we can just pontificate about who the focus will be for this particular season, given how well-documented it’s been already that each season has its own unique point-of-view character.

While not too much has been confirmed, actor Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict) did note recently that production for the next batch of episodes will begin “soon” — if we had to wager on that personally, we tend to think that “soon” means at some point this summer. This leaves everyone open to promote season 3, and also gives the cast and crew time to prepare.

At this point, our sentiment is that filming for the fourth season will go into early 2025, and this would then leave the door open for a late 2025 premiere. We have a hard time thinking that we’d be waiting until 2026 to see the fourth season unless Netflix really wants to draw things out. We say this knowing that there was a two-season wait between season 3 and season 4, but that was a somewhat-different situation for one simple reason: You had the Queen Charlotte prequel wedged in between! We don’t tend to think Netflix will want anyone to have to wait as long at this point.

No matter what happens in season 4, the one thing that feels like it’s a given is this: There will be romance and plenty of it! This has been the calling card for a while with this series, so why change anything up at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

