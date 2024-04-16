Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Show EP talks rom-com vibes

The premiere of Bridgerton season 3 is coming onto Netflix next month, and there’s already some stuff we are ready to see.

After all, consider the foundation for the show! At the core of the story right now is something quite simple: The relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The two are front-and-center for what is a rather familiar friends-to-lovers trope that you tend to see in a lot of romances … so why wouldn’t producers find a way to embrace it?

Rest assured, you are going to have a chance to see a lot of exploration of these themes moving forward, and also plenty of fun. Speaking to TV Insider, show executive producer Jess Brownell noted that the trope this season “lent itself more naturally to rom-com sensibility.” It’s hard to argue with that, no? there is a lot of fun that will come from exploring this pairing, let alone how the characters manage to handle being in this particular environment. We’re excited to see a lot of that explored as Penelope starts to seek out a partner and at first, Colin is going to do what he can to help … before potentially realizing that the two may be right for each other! Seeing some of this play out will be a big part of what makes this upcoming batch of episodes so unique, and we are 100% looking forward to diving more into that.

Expect highs and lows, and also expect at least some nods to the past. It’s one of the reasons why we are so relieved to know that Anthony and Kate are also going to each have major roles in the story ahead — they won’t just be forgotten about here.

Between now and the premiere, we’re sure that there will be more teases — and we are 100% excited to get into them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

