Bridgerton season 3 teaser outlines Eloise, Penelope drama

At this point, it is abundantly clear that more and more teases for Bridgerton season 3are going to start coming out … and for good reason! The series will air the first half of season 3 next month, with the second half coming just one month later.

I general, you may have heard a few things about this upcoming batch of episodes already, with the principal thing being that we are setting the stage now for a pretty epic romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. That is a significant part of the story — yet, at the same time it is also not the only part of the story. There are a ton of other things coming, as well!

So what is one of the biggest ones at the moment? Well, that could be the relationship between Penelope and Eloise now that she knows a good bit about a certain Lady Whistledown secret. If you head over to the show’s official account, you can see a new teaser that spells out exactly what the state of things is between the two — and it is awkward. This serves as a reminder of more of the tension that could be coming, and it is yet another thing that these characters are going to need to operate over time. Things are going to be awkward, so we would just say to go ahead and prepare yourself for that.

Also, prepare for a lot of fun and some amazing costumes! No matter who the main character is of a season like this, you can count on the show delivering the same sort of drama, suspense, and surprises that we have seen over the years. It would be rather foolish, at the end of the day, to assume something different now.

