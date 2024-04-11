Bridgerton season 3 trailer: Penelope and Colin’s love story?

After months and months of near-constant hype, we finally have a Bridgerton season 3 trailer leading up to the show’s premiere next month. So, what is there to be excited about here?

Well, at the center of this particular preview is something quite simple and very-much exciting: The story of someone in Penelope Featherington who has spent much of her life as a wallflower. Yet, she has reached a point in her life where she is ready to evolve and reach another stage. Is this going to be a chance to see a romance unfold between her and Colin Bridgerton? That is the hope, and we will just have to see whether or not that happens.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full trailer — one that really does indicate that a blooming relationship between Colin and Penelope is possible. At first, he tasks himself with the job of working in order to ensure that she finds a suitable partner, and he even uses the word “friend” as a descriptor for their relationship. However, over time things start to change and with that, it feels increasingly clear that there may be real feelings developing on his part.

However, will he confess them before it is too late? After all, it does seem like she has another suitor, and this element of competition is primed to bring something more to the table right now. It is our expectation in the end that we’re going to have a really exciting, dramatic, and romantic batch of episodes.

Also, remember that the show has been renewed for a season 4 already! Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about that — just the overall story that we’re going to have a chance to see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

