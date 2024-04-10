Bridgerton season 3 trailer coming tomorrow; what’s ahead?

The third season of Bridgerton is coming to Netflix next month, but you don’t have to wait at all to see new footage!

As a matter of fact, let’s just go ahead and note that you don’t even have to wait a good 24 hours. Today, it was confirmed that the full season 3 trailer is going to be coming your way tomorrow, and that is certainly a glorious thing to anticipate.

So what will this trailer contain? While there are no clear specifics or indications out there at present, it feels pretty clear that the #1 thing will most likely be tied to Penelope Featherington and her ongoing love story. We already know that she is going to be front and center for this season, and we tend to think that Colin Bridgerton will have a great deal to do as well. What makes this particular season so different is that we already have a baked-in history with these two characters, which does dramatically alter everything that you are going to be seeing over the course of time. There’s a natural back and forth and serious questions that Nicola Coughlan’s character is going to be asking about what it is that she wants.

Above all else, you can argue that this is really a season for the devoted fans of the series who loved what we got the first two go-arounds, and are excited to see that momentum continue in just about whatever way that it is possible. We know that there is a ton of be excited about and now, we just have to be ready to see all of it play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton right now, including what else is going to be coming for Kate and Anthony

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix?

How much do you think this trailer is going to give away? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







