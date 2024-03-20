Bridgerton season 3 video: See new Kate, Anthony scene

With the premiere of Bridgerton season 3 coming to Netflix in May, why not take another look at what’s to come? There is a lot to be excited about here, especially when it comes to the story of Kate and Anthony.

Sure, we recognize fully that we’re going to be seeing most of season 3 through the lens of Penelope Featherington, largely as we see if her love story with Colin comes to fruition or not. However, there are still going to be plenty of other fan favorites as well, including the aforementioned ones played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for the upcoming season that feels very much like Bridgerton in its most classic form. How else can you describe what we’re getting to see here? This is a fantastic dance sequence with these two characters front and center, while you also see Penelope watching on. She has been the most famous wallflower in this world and yet, much of this season is going to be an opportunity to see if she can burst out of that and into a totally new world.

In general, it is our hope that this season proves to be every bit as romantic as what everyone wants it to be — and also not to mention pretty darn successful. We already know that a season 4 is coming, and of course it would be great if we were able to get some more news on that within the relatively near future.

Remember in advance that the third season of Bridgerton will be coming your way in parts; you’ll have to wait until June to see how exactly the story concludes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

