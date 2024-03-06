Bridgerton season 3 trailer: Will we see it before March is over?

It has already been announced that you are going to see Bridgerton season 3 release in two parts, with the first half arriving on May 16.

Now that we have said that, is there a chance that we could see something more on the season before the end of the month? This feels like a great time to release a trailer with some additional footage … doesn’t it? Given that this is one of the biggest franchises that Netflix has, of course they are going to do their best to promote it.

With that being said, though, it does not necessarily feel like something that we’re going to be seeing just yet. We do think that there is a big trailer coming for season 3 prior to it premiering! However, odds are it will not be one that releases this month. Our feeling instead is that we’re going to be seeing that trailer in late April to build up some rapid excitement for what is going to be the love story of Penelope Featherington. This is one that there is a TON of excitement about, and we think that a part of it is due simply to the fact that we’ve been invested in this character’s journey for so long already. Itis a different situation for her and Colin than any other point in the show’s run.

Is it possible that we’ll get another exclusive scene or two this month, like Netflix has revealed in the past? We cannot rule it out and yet, just as we wouldn’t be too shocked if some early buzz on season 4 starts to really get going. After all, it and season 3 were ordered at the same time and that has allowed the production to be able to plan ahead in a way that a lot of shows really cannot.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

