Bridgerton season 3 video: Another Colin, Penelope scene

With today being Valentine’s Day, what better time is there than to tee up Bridgerton season 3? The latest chapter in the Netflix period drama is set to arrive this spring, and we know that the series is going to feel both similar and also different.

How so? Well, this time around, we already know the two people at the center of the love story in Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. This is something that executive producer Shonda Rhimes articulated perfectly while at a special event for the series (per Deadline):

“I think what I’m most excited about for the fans and for everybody is that usually we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars … This time, we know the people who are falling in love. We’re already rooting for them, because we already know them.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to Netflix’s official YouTube account, you can see a new sneak peek that features the aforementioned characters. Obviously, they are going to have a lot of air time this season and we are looking forward to stories that are really all about conquering insecurities, battling obstacles, finding your true selves, and of course falling in love. It is no surprise that the streaming service decided to drop something more on February 14.

Also, let’s not forget that over the next several weeks, we tend to think that the Bridgerton promotional tour will start to move more and more into high gear. This is one of Netflix’s more popular shows, and they may need it to help carry them until at least the fall — they have other big shows coming like Squid Game, but you are going to be waiting a while for them. Meanwhile, new seasons of Wednesday and Stranger Things will likely not be coming until next year, at the earliest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

