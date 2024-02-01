Bridgerton season 3 sneak peek: New Colin, Penelope scene

With the premiere of Bridgerton season 3 coming to Netflix this spring, why not get a glimpse for what’s to come?

This morning, the streaming service released a new sizzle reel that offered up some more indications all about where things stand at present when it comes to Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. She has arrived at a point where she is ready to look towards potential suitors, and let’s just say that she takes a comment about blue eyes out on a trial run. To be blunt, the results here with Colin are pretty hilarious. (You can watch the full sneak peek over here.)

We know that a good chunk of Bridgerton this season could be about the Penelope – Colin love story, something that viewers have been eager to see play out for years. What makes this season a bit different from past ones is that we have this legitimate buildup that has taken place over time, and of course there are going to be some other subplots and stories mixed in here at the same time.

If you do want to learn more about this season, check out the official synopsis below — it’s been out for a little while, but it is pretty darn informative when it comes to where things are going:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

