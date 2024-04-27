Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: April 2024 update

With us getting close to the end of April, is there a chance we’ll hear something more about Black Mirror season 7 soon?

The first thing that we should currently say is quite simple: The enthusiasm is 100% out there for more of the show, much as it should be. Even so many years in Charlie Brooker still has the ability to conjure up some really exciting stories, and we hope that this is not something that goes away soon. Remember that it already seems like a sequel to “USS Callister” may be coming … even though there are not a lot of details about it as of yet.

As great as it would be to sit here and proclaim that there are going to be some big announcements soon on the future of the series, that feels unlikely — very unlikely. The only thing that has been confirmed as of right now is that season 7 will premiere in 2025, and we have to hope that by at least the summer, we could start to learn more in regards to casting news. Maybe a premiere date gets at least announced before the end of the year.

In the end, the most important thing to note is that Black Mirror is about as unpredictable as they come when it comes to major TV shows, and any attempt to predict what is going to happen with it would probably end up being a mistake. Our advice, at least for now, is to expect almost anything moving into next year, whether it be an unusual release pattern or the episodes being dropped without warning. Given that the show offers up a lot of chances for experimentation, the same can be said for whatever Netflix wants to do behind the scenes.

What do you most want to see moving into Black Mirror season 7 on Netflix?

