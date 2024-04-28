Under the Bridge episode 4: Archie Panjabi on Suman Virk

Based on much of what we’ve seen so far, it looks as though Under the Bridge episode 4 is going to be a big one in the Reena Virk story. While some time will be spent relatively close to the show’s “present,” you are also going to flash back to understand more about her parents. That of course includes her mom Suman, who is played in the 1990’s timeline by The Good Wife alum Archie Panjabi.

We’ve seen the actress in so much stuff over the years, and of course it was a given that she’d deliver some powerful stuff thanks to this material. With that being said, what made her interested in taking on the part in the first place?

In a new interview with the New York Post, Panjabi notes that she was intrigued by the challenge that came with the part, alongside trying to understand what happened within these real-life events:

“Because I’d never heard of this terrible tragedy … I was really shocked. And of course, being from the same cultural background as that family, I felt it was an important story that I wanted to be part of. The character was completely out of my comfort zone…but, I was excited to sink my teeth into something that I’ve never done before.

“Why did a group of teenagers do what they did to that poor young girl? That’s a question of the whole show. It’s certainly something I felt, why did nobody speak up? I think that’s something that will hopefully get people talking and start a conversation about things like bullying and harassment.”

In the present-day action of Under the Bridge, we are seeing Rebecca (Riley Keough, pictured above) and Cam (Lily Gladstone) attempt to get to the bottom of things … but nothing is going to be easy. This case seems to be looking at the case from all fronts, and that only makes it all the more complicated.

