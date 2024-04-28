American Horror Stories season 4 premiere date: April update

Now that we’re a few days removed from the American Horror Story: Delicate finale, why not talk about the future of its spin-off?

For those who have not heard, all indications are that more of American Horror Stories is going to be coming to Hulu down the road — there were reports of filming multiple episodes earlier this year! However, there are still a ton of questions, including if it is even going to be referred to as “season 4” or just an extension of season 3, which started this past fall as a “Hulu-ween” event.

The only thing that we can say with some confidence is that there won’t be much more news on the future of the show through the end of this month, and we’d be equally surprised if we end up seeing something revealed in May. Typically, seasons of American Horror Stories have aired in either the late summer or fall, where it can build up some momentum heading into the spring. It is hard to envision many scenarios where that changes at this point.

If there is anything that we can say at the moment, it is that we’ll probably be learning more about the spin-off before American Horror Story season 13. even though the show has been renewed already, there hasn’t been anything more said, including when it will film, what the theme is going to be, or who the cast is. While the main show is typically an annual affair, the delay for part 2 of Delicate could make it to where we don’t end up seeing it until 2025. Time will tell, but at least we could have more Stories to tide us over along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

