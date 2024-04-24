American Horror Story season 13 premiere date hopes at FX

Following tonight’s finale for Delicate, we know that an American Horror Story season 13 is coming at some point down the road. It is really just a matter of when we’re going to be able to see it.

The first thing to remember here as we do start to look ahead is simply this: FX has no problem being super-secretive when it comes to such things. Remember with NYC and Roanoke, they basically did whatever they could in order to keep things completely quiet in advance. Some seasons, like this current one, they are a little bit more public.

Typically, we would sit here and say that it’s a given that the franchise returns in the fall, as it has every year with the exception of 2020 (for fairly obvious reasons). The only reason we have some doubt is because executive producer Ryan Murphy has another horror drama coming this fall in Grotesquerie, and it may seem overly repetitive to do both of these shows at the same time.

Beyond of course Horror Story, there are also still more questions about the future of the American Horror Stories spin-off. What we can tell you there is that there have been some episodes that have been filmed that so far, have yet to air. Our sentiment is that we would see them in late summer or fall, but that’s just based on what has been tradition for this show over the years. Why think that we are going to see anything different now? It’s just a hard thing to anticipate.

As for a possible season 13 theme…

We just hope that it is something completely different, like a nod to international horror. Meanwhile, let’s also hope there are no more witches; that has been played out already.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

