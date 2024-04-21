American Horror Story: Delicate finale: Will it tee up season 13?

As we prepare to see the American Horror Story: Delicate finale on FX this Wednesday, will we get some sort of tease for the future?

If you think back to some of the earlier days of this franchise, it has been somewhat of a tradition where one iteration of the franchise is used to better set up what is coming up down the line. It’s been a big part of what has made this show so fun! There are great chances in order to speculate and look far ahead.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and say the following: It feels unlikely that we are going to be seeing something similar happen here for season 13. Why is that? Well, all of American Horror Story: Delicate was written by a singular voice in Halley Feiffer, and it remains to be seen if she will be involved in any other seasons down the road. We tend to think that any season 13 tease comes down to executive producer Ryan Murphy, including whether or not he wanted to throw some of these teases into the story in some shape or form.

What do we want the story to be moving into season 13?

We’d personally love an homage to some sort of monster movie, or a chance to see perhaps a performance piece for a longtime cast member.

A big part of confusion regarding season 13 is simply when the show is going to be back, given that there is no firm premiere date as of yet. We’d love to see it back this fall but for now, nothing is altogether guaranteed.

Do you think that the American Horror Story: Delicate finale will include some sort of clue about season 13?

