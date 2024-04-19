American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9 (finale) run time

As many of you may know already, American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9 marks the big finale for the FX drama. With that, are we going to see a little bit of extra time handed over to the show?

First and foremost, can we start off here by voicing our frustration about the run time for episode 8? Even though “Little Gold Man” was listed as being an hour, the credits were already rolling at around the 53-minute mark. In between that and an extremely disappointing Dex twist (him being a cheater is the most predictable outcome ever), we found ourselves pretty darn frustrated by the time the end credits rolled.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So as we look towards the finale titled “The Auteur,” we would imagine there being an interest in something a bit more substantial. However, for now FX is merely listing the episode as an hour. That could fluctuate, and we will have info on that in the event that it does.

As we do prepare further for the episode to air, remember that Anna has seemingly already sealed her fate of her unborn baby — with a kiss, no less. She wanted the Oscar and now she has it — but has she lost her child in the process. We know, in pretty gruesome fashion, why Siobhan wants that child. We want to believe that there is still a way to save them from their fate. However, American Horror Story is also not a franchise that promises happy endings. There are only a few times over the years when we tend to see that be the case. (1984, for those wondering, remains our favorite ending out of any episodes in the franchise.)

Related – See more of our thoughts entering the American Horror Story: Delicate finale now

What do you most want to see moving into the American Horror Story: Delicate finale?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







