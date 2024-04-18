American Horror Story: Delicate finale promo: The truth revealed?

Next week on FX you’re going to see the American Horror Story: Delicate finale — so is the entire picture about to become clear?

Well, at this point we understand most of the criticisms that are out there about season 12. It’s been a mess ever since it came back from hiatus, largely because of inconsistencies with the characters. In episode 7, Dex was made out to be the victim of a memory-wipe and it did actually feel like there was potential for him to show a different side. He clearly loved Adeline, but a lot of him was torn apart by the witches. Unfortunately, in episode 8 was made out to be a cheater and an overall terrible person. Anna went from having questions about Siobhan to then trusting her implicitly again — right as she was getting an Oscar and making, effectively, a deal with the devil.

As we prepare for the finale, it is effectively feeding time, according to the promo. Siobhan and the other witches are going to have Anna where they want her and with that, the question now becomes whether or not they will be successful in taking her baby. Can anyone help her? It’s tough, since Ms. Preecher seems to be the only real ally that she has in the midst of everything that is going on.

Don’t be surprised if there are a few more twists coming — or, if American Horror Story: Delicate deviates even further from the source material. After all, there have been some pretty significant departures already — which we imagine that a lot of you are well-aware of if you’ve read that previously.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

