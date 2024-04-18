American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9 (finale): ‘The Auteur’

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9 — otherwise known as the big finale. “The Auteur” is almost here and within that, you better be prepared for answers, chaos, drama, and hopefully some closure.

Will there be a happy ending for anyone? Well, we can’t guarantee that — also, it’s really not the sort of show that this is.

Now, why not take a moment to better set the stage for the story to come? As many of you most likely remember, “The Auteur” is the title of Anna Victoria Alcott’s movie, and it has been at the center of the narrative for much of the season. We tend to think that somehow, there is going to be additional legitimacy to this beyond what we even know at present, and we are excited to figure that out.

While the American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9 synopsis below may not give away everything, we do still think it does a good job of working to set the stage:

Her choices have unknowingly led to deadly consequences, but Anna can still have it all – for a price.

We don’t want to sit here and say that American Horror Story as a franchise has always been known for their finales. Sure, there have been some that have worked over the years, whether it be the end of Coven, what we saw in 1984, or even the devastating conclusion to New York City. There have also been some that make almost no sense. Rather than just focusing on how the story of Delicate ends plot-wise, we mostly just hope that there’s a chance here to see it match the tone and messaging of the rest of the season.

