American Horror Story season 13: When will we hear more?

While we prepare for the end of American Horror Story: Delicate, you can officially start looking ahead more to season 13 … right?

As we have noted in the past few weeks, there is another season 100% coming, and typically, the summer is when more information starts to come out about it. The larger question is whether or not the different schedule this year could lead to a few changes. Remember that this is a show, after all, that typically wraps airing in the fall; everything was different this year due to the strikes.

For now, though, we tend to think that the franchise is going to at least consider moving forward with a typical timeline and giving us another season this fall. The only reason this may not happen is in the event there is not a great idea that’s been solidified yet. Honestly, it’s a miracle that there have been so many seasons of this show already in a short period of time; the only real, super-substantial delay that we had was back during the global health crisis of 2020.

Who could return for another chapter?

Of the cast for this season, Emma Roberts is the most likely guess given her history, and we also tend to think that Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Billie Lourd, or Leslie Grossman could return. The odds of Kim Kardashian coming back are low, given that she’s working on another TV project now beyond her reality ventures. Also, it felt from the start like her appearance was going to be a one-season thing to drum up attention again in the franchise.

