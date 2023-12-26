Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: New look at Penelope; a poster!

Sure, we may still be months away from the launch of Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix in May, but the promotion is kicking off already!

So, what does that mean for the sake of this article? It’s rather simple: Sharing some more teases for what lies ahead, including the image above showing Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The dynamic between these two characters has been well-documented through the first two seasons and by virtue of that, clearly the producers thought that this was the right time to pay a lot of story off — even if it does mean deviating a bit from the source material to do so!

Given that this is Penelope we are talking about here, we absolutely think that this is going to be a fun season with a lot of dramatic twists and turns — with romance of course at the core. There will be plenty of familiar faces from the first two seasons, as well. Bridgerton became one of Netflix’s most-popular shows for a reason and while we imagine many things will be different for this chapter, they likely won’t deviate far away from what works.

To go along with the aforementioned image above, you can head over to the link here to also see a new poster that features a mirror and a pretty perfect caption: “Even a wallflower can bloom.” This is a reference of course to Penelope’s past, but also more of what her future could be!

One more thing to remember…

There is absolutely a season 4 coming down the road! Hopefully, this is something that we will be able to share a little bit more news about moving into the new year.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Bridgerton and what the future could hold

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see on Bridgerton season 3 the rest of the way?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates that we will be sharing heading into the show’s premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







