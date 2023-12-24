Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Show EP talks Penelope focus

We know that we are several months away still from the launch of Bridgerton season 3, but it’s never too early to preview it further!

While there hasn’t been a lot in the way of footage released for the upcoming season as of yet, one thing has been reported already: The focus will be on none other than Penelope and Colin! It makes some sense given the story we’ve seen play out for them so far and yet, there are some questions that fans of the book series may have. Take, for example, why we aren’t seeing a big story about Benedict yet.

Speaking on this subject to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jess Brownell offered up what feels like a reasonable explanation:

[A focus on Benedict would be a] fair assumption, but we’ve spent two seasons really getting to know Pen and Colin. We’ve been watching Pen’s crush and seeing how oblivious Colin is to it. That’s a dynamic that you can only play out for so long before something has to change. This really felt like the right time to lean into what’s been set up with them. On the Benedict side, he’s such a fun character and such a fan favorite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down.

Remember that there is a season 4 already confirmed for the period drama, and that does give the writers a little bit more when it comes to creative flexibility to figure out what they want the focus to be for upcoming stories. Period drama and romance are always going to be top-of-mind for this show, and we absolutely do not see that changing in the near future. We’re more than okay taking our time when it comes to certain character arcs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

